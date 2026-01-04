In diplomatic briefings, Iran emphasizes deeper ties with Azerbaijan and Georgia

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has underscored a dual focus on strengthening regional ties, emphasizing the importance of expanding comprehensive relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The minister reiterated that deepening ties with Azerbaijan is a “cornerstone of Tehran’s good-neighborliness policy.” During a Sunday meeting in Tehran with Iran’s Ambassador to Baku, Mojtaba Damirchiloo, Araghchi reviewed the latest developments following his recent visit to Azerbaijan. He affirmed the need to effectively advance bilateral cooperation through sustained engagement in key areas such as the economy, transit, and political dialogue.

In a parallel diplomatic meeting held the same day, Araghchi also received Iran’s newly appointed ambassador to Georgia, Seyed Ali Mojani. During their discussion, the top diplomat highlighted the significance of enhancing mutual understanding with Georgia across multiple spheres, including political, cultural, economic, trade, transit, and tourism. He pointed out that relations between Iran and Georgia are founded on a “history of close historical ties.”

In both meetings, the respective ambassadors presented their plans and reports on the current state of bilateral relations. Ambassador Damirchiloo provided a detailed update on Iran-Azerbaijan ties, while Ambassador Mojani outlined his strategies for fostering the further development and expansion of cooperation between Tehran and Tbilisi across various fields.