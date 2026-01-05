Iranian wrestling champions visit cancer patients

TEHRAN - World heavyweight champion Amirhossein Zare, Greco-Roman wrestling world gold medalist Ali Arsalan, and world junior Greco-Roman champion Fardin Hedayati visited cancer patients in a humanitarian initiative aimed at offering support and encouragement.

During the visit, the wrestlers spent time with patients, spoke with their families, and expressed solidarity with those undergoing treatment.

Zare, who has previously taken part in similar visits, emphasized the importance of using his platform to bring hope and positive energy to patients facing difficult circumstances.

The visit was warmly welcomed by patients and medical staff, who praised the wrestlers for their kindness and commitment to community outreach.