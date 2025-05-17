Iran honors 2nd anniversary of 86th Naval Fleet’s global mission

TEHRAN – Iran commemorated the second anniversary of the return of the 86th Naval Fleet of the Iranian Navy (part of Artesh) from a historic circumnavigation mission during a ceremony attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian, senior military leaders, and government officials.

The Saturday event highlighted Tehran’s maritime achievements and its commitment to self-reliance in defense.

President Pezeshkian hailed the fleet’s 232-day, 65,000-kilometer voyage as a “monumental feat of endurance and national pride.”

Addressing dignitaries, including Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, he praised the fleet’s role in advancing Iran’s strategic ambitions.

“The spirit of innovation and self-belief ingrained in our Navy’s personnel is a jewel of our nation. We take immense pride in your accomplishments,” Pezeshkian declared.

He underscored Iran’s domestically developed naval technology, including submarines and military hardware, stating, “Building vessels, producing advanced weaponry, and exporting defense solutions—all without foreign dependency—are milestones that dignify every Iranian.”

The president rebuked critics who initially dismissed the mission as “impossible,” asserting, “While some sought to spread despair, our 86th Naval Fleet proved that reliance on domestic expertise guarantees success.”

He further described Iran’s presence in international waters as a “strategic triumph,” adding, “We now stand not as consumers but as providers of security—a pivotal shift for our nation’s future.”

86th Naval Fleet: Charting new horizons

The 86th Naval Fleet, featuring the indigenously built Dena destroyer and Makran forward base ship, embarked from Bandar Abbas in September 2022.

Dena, Iran’s fourth Jamaran-class destroyer, boasts a helicopter landing zone, advanced radar systems, and domestically developed anti-ship and air-defense capabilities. Makran, a converted crude oil tanker, serves as a floating base for helicopters, UAVs, and special forces, enabling long-range missions and maritime security operations.

Over eight months, the fleet traversed 65,000 km across the Indian, Pacific, and Atlantic Oceans, navigating strategic chokepoints like the Malacca Strait and Strait of Magellan—a record for Iranian naval endurance.

Port calls in India, Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa, Tanzania, and Oman highlighted Iran’s growing maritime diplomacy and partnerships, culminating in its triumphant return in May 2023.

Military analysts laud the mission as a turning point, solidifying Iran’s emergence as a “global maritime power” with credible blue-water deterrence. The fleet’s success underscores Tehran’s ability to project power independently, leveraging homegrown technology like Dena’s combat systems and Makran’s versatile platform for sustained operations.

Since 2009, Iran’s Navy has evolved from anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden to maintaining a continuous presence in distant waters, supported by innovations like the Makran’s hybrid design—a symbol of Iran’s adaptive naval strategy.

Meanwhile, Dena’s integration of domestically produced armaments reflects strides in reducing reliance on foreign military hardware.

In exclusive remarks to Tehran Times, Iranian Navy Spokesman Captain Mohammad Mousavi emphasized the Navy’s uninterrupted operational rhythm.

“Since the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, designated the Navy as a strategic force in 2009, our fleets have patrolled international waters daily,” he stated.

Pezeshkian’s live satellite call with Dena and Fateh crews

During the ceremony, President Pezeshkian held a live call with crews of the destroyer Dena and Fateh-class submarine, deployed in the northern Indian Ocean.

Commanders reported their readiness to “defend Iran’s interests and secure global shipping lanes,” calling their duties “a sacred trust.”

“Your perseverance in harsh conditions embodies the spirit of our nation. Your service is Iran’s pride,” Pezeshkian told the crews, adding, “I pray for your continued success in safeguarding our maritime sovereignty.”

Captain Mousavi, in additional comments to Tehran Times, noted that the units contacted by Pezeshkian are simultaneously monitoring regional waters.

“The naval group the President communicated with maintains robust patrols in the Persian Gulf and Oman Sea—the lifelines of Iran’s maritime security,” he affirmed.