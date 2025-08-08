UN rights chief calls for immediate halt to Israel’s Gaza takeover plan

Israel’s plan for a complete takeover of Gaza “must be immediately halted”, UN human rights chief Volker Turk said, Al Jazeera reported.

Turk said the plan “runs contrary to the ruling of the International Court of Justice that Israel must bring its occupation to an end as soon as possible, to the realization of the agreed two-state solution and to the right of Palestinians to self-determination”.

In a landmark ruling in July last year, the court declared Israel’s occupation of Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, unlawful and ruled that Israel is violating the international prohibition on racial segregation and apartheid.

Turk also said Israel must allow “the full, unfettered flow of humanitarian aid” and Palestinian armed groups must unconditionally release their captives. He added that Israel likewise should free “Palestinians arbitrarily detained”.

Israel’s security cabinet has approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the military occupation of Gaza City.



