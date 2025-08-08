Former Iran boxer Delavari dies

TEHRAN – Jasem Delavari, former Iran national team boxer, died on Thursday.

He died at the age of 39 after a long battle with cancer.

Delavari was an amateur boxer, who competed in the Super Heavyweight (+91 kg) division at the 2006 Asian Games winning the bronze medal.

At the 2007 World Amateur Boxing Championships in Chicago he lost to Michael Hunter during their round-of-16 bout.

The Tehran Times extends its deepest sympathies to Delavari’s family, loved ones, and friends during this time of loss.