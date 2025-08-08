South Pars boosts sustainable output with advanced technologies

TEHRAN – South Pars Gas Complex (SPGC) has adopted advanced technologies at its refineries to enhance efficiency, cut emissions and improve product quality, marking a significant step toward sustainable production and environmental protection, the company’s managing director said.

According to Shana, Gholamabbas Hosseini stressed the importance of modern technology in Iran’s gas sector, saying the deployment of high-tech equipment and innovative solutions in South Pars refineries has brought a fundamental transformation in achieving sustainable output.

“These technologies have not only significantly improved process efficiency but also reduced environmental pollutants and enhanced product quality,” Hosseini said, adding that they have played a key role in ensuring national energy security and strengthening the regional economy.

He noted that the continuous efforts of technical and engineering teams to optimize operations in full compliance with environmental considerations demonstrate the complex’s commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development.

Located in Assaluyeh and Kangan on the Persian Gulf coast, the South Pars Gas Complex is one of the world’s largest gas processing facilities. It comprises more than a dozen refineries that process gas from the South Pars field — part of the giant offshore reservoir shared with Qatar. The complex produces over 600 million cubic meters of sweet gas per day, along with significant volumes of gas condensate, sulfur, propane, butane and ethane, which serve as vital feedstock for Iran’s petrochemical sector.

South Pars accounts for a major share of Iran’s natural gas output and plays a critical role in supplying fuel for domestic consumption, electricity generation and industrial use. In recent years, the complex has also launched flare gas recovery projects aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions, further underscoring its role as a leader in clean technology within the oil and gas industry.

EF/MA