Araghchi: Preserving Zayandeh-Rood River a national and international necessity

TEHRAN--Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized the historical and cultural status of Isfahan, and said that Isfahan is not just a city, it is a symbol of Iranian civilization, and preserving Zayandeh-Rood River, its historical heritage, and boosting its tourism are considered a national and international necessity.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the first specialized exhibition of green technologies and clean energy in Isfahan on Thursday, he stated that Zayandeh-Rood River is not just a river, but a part of Iran's history, art, and identity, and the bridges and historical monuments around it require special attention, ISNA reported.

“We hope the government can provide sufficient resources to address these important issues.”

He also said that Isfahan has a high capacity in terms of infrastructure, flights, and facilities, and it really should become an international city.

This city has an international airport and the international exhibition center, he said. “But in my opinion, the number of its consulates is small. Having one or two consulates in Isfahan is not enough; countries other than Russia and Iraq should have consulates in Isfahan. We should try to make Isfahan more international, because it has the talent to do.”

The minister pointed out that in current situation of the region, perhaps it is possible to arrange programs with countries such as Iraq; for pilgrims who come to Iran, for example, on the way to Mashhad. If they pass through Isfahan, attractions should be designed for them, he added.

“We must specify what type of tourism we are targetting; European tourists, Iraqi pilgrims, or tourists from Arab states of the Persian Gulf. If a pilgrim comes to Mashhad for pilgrimage, he/she can have a stopover in Isfahan, provided that he/she has a plan for it.” Araghchi clarified: “Another capacity that I think is very important is travel of Iranians residing abroad. Iranians residing abroad are the best investors and the best tourists that we can attract. If Isfahani people living abroad come to Isfahan once or twice and travel with their families and friends, it will have a significant impact. This does not require a lot of expense; it just needs to provide comfort, peace, and reassurance to ensure that there are no problems.”

He added: “We are seeking to promote the handicrafts in cooperations. I have always had this idea in mind to drive handicrafts towards consumption from being merely decorative and gifts. Even in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, handicraft products can be used in banquets and receptions, and we are ready to do this.”

The minister continued that other regions of Iran are also facing many shortcomings, and the Government, the Planning and Budget Organization, and various ministries are trying to address the entire country.

Isfahan has its own issues and problems, but it also has special importance, he said, adding that this city was once the political capital of Iran, and today it is the cultural and artistic capital and a symbol of Iranian civilization, and therefore it truly deserves more attention.

The issue of land subsidence is a serious issue that threatens Iranian culture and history, he warned.

