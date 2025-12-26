Authentic Iranian clothing exhibition held at Cultural Heritage Ministry

TEHRAN --An exhibition of authentic, royal, ethnic Iranian clothing and, for the first time, sustainable clothing produced from recycled materials was recently held in the vestibule of the Cultural Heritage Ministry recently.

According to IRIB, Advisor to the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts for Women and Family Affairs Atefeh Marvi said on Thursday that the exhibition was held with the aim of introducing an elegant image of Iranian culture and civilization to a Russian media group producing a documentary on Iranian fashion and clothing.

She also said: “A media group from Russia came to Iran to produce a documentary on the state of Iranian fashion and clothing recently. We tried to show them authentic Iranian clothing in this exhibition with the help of fashion and clothing friends.”

Marvi added that these documentary makers saw the royal clothes at the Sa’dabad Historical and Cultural Complex.

“Also, the clothes of two Iranian women who won the best dress award at Qatar Festival and whose clothes were exhibited in the world and all the Iranian symbols were seen on them, were brought to the vestibule of the ministry so that these friends could use them in preparing the documentary.”

Marvi added: “The Cultural Heritage Ministry’s Research Institute also provided us with the clothes of Iranian ethnic groups. In addition, for the first time in Iran, we exhibited sustainable clothes, the same clothes that were produced from recycled materials, in this exhibition.”

She said that the Russian media group also went to fabric production workshops to experience firsthand the production of woven fabrics and velvet weaving, which showcase the authentic Iranian art, adding that today's textile industries in the world are indebted to the ancient Iranian arts.

Marvi continued that in addition to seeing Iranian clothes, the Russian group closely visited Sa'dabad Palace and Golestan Palace to learn about the ancient Iranian civilization and art. On feedbacks regarding the production of this documentary, she said that the development of tourism will be one of the best feedbacks from the production of this documentary. “These documentary makers asked us to interact and communicate more with each other so that this issue can also contribute significantly to the development of tourism.”

