Two-week tourist visa to be issued for Mazandaran, minister says

TEHRAN--Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handircrafts Reza Salehi-Amiri described the approval of a two-week tourist visa for Mazandaran province as a positive news.

Speaking in a specialized meeting with researchers, thinkers and faculty members of the University of Mazandaran in Babolsar on Thursday, he said that Mazandaran is one of the main tourism hubs of the country, Mehr news agency reported.

Salehi-Amiri also said that tourism opportunities should be used and environmental and cultural damages should be prevented through careful planning, organization and development of the infrastructure.

He continued that the province's rich capacities in the field of handicrafts such as weaving and woodcarving should be introduced at the national level and supported by issuing valid certificates to the artisans.

Salehi-Amiri added that the volume of incoming tourists to Mazandaran is not consistent with the environment of this province, and solving environmental challenges, excessive migration, and possible cultural anomalies requires prudence.

The minister continued that environmental and cultural concerns of Mazandaran tourism sector will be reflected to the president.

He said that organizing coastal tourism with a focus on the sea-based economy is on the agenda, announcing cooperation with Oman to activate cruise lines in the Sea of Oman.

Referring to the government's support policies in the field of marine-based tourism, he said that the Government has maintained fuel subsidies for tourist boats and 80 percent of their fuel costs are still covered by the subsidies.

The minister continued that investors in Babolsar and Chabahar will be supported in line of promoting sea-based tourism.

Stating that the current infrastructure of Mazandaran does not meet the number of tourists visiting this province, Salehi Amiri said: The development of the Caspian Sea coasts has been defined as a macro policy in the Seventh Development Plan.

KD