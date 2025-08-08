Overhaul of SP fifth refinery completed

TEHRAN - The overhaul of the fifth refinery of Iran’s South Pars gas field has been successfully completed, the manager of the refinery announced.

Kambiz Sefati said that the major overhaul of the fifth refinery at the South Pars Gas Complex was successfully completed without any incidents, thanks to the round-the-clock efforts of the staff and strict adherence to safety standards.

He noted the accident-free completion of the major overhaul at the fifth refinery of the South Pars Gas Complex, adding: "This remarkable achievement reflects the deep commitment of the refinery’s personnel to upholding the highest safety and operational standards."

The manager of the fifth refinery at the South Pars Gas Complex stated that "the issuance of over 5,700 work permits during the maintenance period reflects the extensive scope of activities and our strict adherence to safety procedures in authorizing necessary operations."

He added: "Thanks to the round-the-clock efforts of all colleagues, particularly the HSE (Health, Safety, and Environment) team, we successfully navigated this critical period without a single incident."

Emphasizing the key factors behind this achievement, the manager of the fifth refinery at the South Pars Gas Complex said: *"Conducting high-quality safety training for specialized maintenance personnel, holding briefing sessions to learn from past incidents in the oil industry, enforcing 24/7 monitoring at the site entrance to prevent unauthorized items, and continuous verification of all issued permits—especially hot work permits by the HSE team—were among our key measures."*

Safati noted that "this major maintenance overhaul was meticulously planned and executed to ensure the refinery's full readiness for safe and stable production during the winter season."

He emphasized: "In this regard, we leveraged the expertise of specialized maintenance teams and utilized the products and technical knowledge of Iranian knowledge-based companies."

Expressing gratitude for the relentless efforts of operational and support teams in maintaining maximum safety and efficiency, he described this achievement as "the result of solidarity and synergy among all personnel, reflecting the paramount importance of safety at this refinery."

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf water, is divided into 24 standard phases of development in the first stage. Most of the phases are fully operational at the moment.

The huge offshore field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which are in Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

MA