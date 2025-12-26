Iran to send four skiers to 2026 Winter Olympic Games

TEHRAN – Four skiers will represent Iran at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Italy.

The Games will take place in the Italian city from Feb. 6 to 22.

Iran’s ski team will take part in the event with four quota places, two quotas (one woman and one man) in Alpine skiing and two quotas (one woman and one man) in Cross-Country skiing.

In the women’s Alpine skiing category, Sadaf Saveh Shemshaki will represent Iran at the Olympics. It was initially planned to hold the women’s Alpine skiing selection races in Italy with the participation of Sadaf Saveh Shemshaki and Maryam Kiashemshaki, but due to Kiashemshaki’s injury and leg fracture during pre-competition training, Sadaf Saveh Shemshaki will be Iran’s sole female Alpine skiing representative at the Olympics.

In the men’s Alpine skiing section, following the holding of 11 selection races in Italy and Austria, Mohammad Kiyadarbandsari secured his place as the only Iranian male Alpine skier at the Winter Olympics.

In women’s cross-country skiing, Samaneh Beyrami Baher will represent Iran at the Winter Olympics.

In the men’s cross-country skiing category, although Danial Saveh Shemshaki currently has a stronger chance of being selected, since four Iranian male skiers have earned Olympic quotas, selection trials will be held to determine the final male representative for this edition of the Winter Olympic Games.

It has been planned that Iran’s four Olympic skiers will be sent to Italy from Jan. 10 until the start of the Winter Olympics to take part in a preparatory training camp.