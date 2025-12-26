Ancient rock-cut grain stores highlight tourism potential of Ilam village

TEHRAN - An Iranian village in Ilam province is drawing attention for a series of rock-cut grain storage structures believed to be up to 800 years old

The village of Zeyd, located on the Ilam–Darreh Shahr road about 25 km from the city of Darreh Shahr, is home to more than 30 historic wheat storage chambers carved into rocky cliffs, ISNA reported on Sunday.



The stores, built with clay, stone and wood, were designed to preserve wheat for up to three years without spoilage, locals say. The structures are believed to date back between 700 and 800 years and were also intended to protect food supplies from attacks by bandits.



Zeyd village, with a population of about 800 people in roughly 100 households, is also known for the shrine of Zeyd bin Ali, a descendant of Imam Musa al-Kazim, which gives the village religious significance among local communities.



Residents say the area contains at least five to six large valleys that remain largely unexplored due to their size and difficult terrain. Visiting the valleys, however, requires mountaineering equipment.

Despite its historical and natural features, the village lacks basic infrastructure. Residents say the local development plan has been only partially implemented, with road paving and drainage among its main needs.

FarzadSharifi, head of Ilam’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, said a study of Zeyd’s historic fabric has recently been completed. “The village has large valleys and rocky cliffs in which wheat storage facilities were built in a way that allows grain to remain intact for up to three years,” Sharifi said.

He said no previous measures had been taken to document or protect the village’s historic fabric, adding that the completed study has led to the start of conservation and management measures.

Sharifi described the project as an important step toward identifying and preserving the historical assets of Zeyd village.



Grain storage played a vital role in the development of ancient Iranian civilizations, reflecting advanced agricultural knowledge and state organization. From the Neolithic period onward, communities across the Iranian Plateau developed effective methods to preserve cereals such as wheat and barley, which formed the basis of their diet and economy.

Archaeological evidence from sites like Chogha Golan in the Zagros Mountains shows that early farmers used underground pits and clay-lined containers to protect grain from moisture, insects, and temperature changes.



During the Achaemenid period (550–330 BCE), grain storage became more systematic and institutionalized. Large storehouses were constructed near administrative centers, palaces, and agricultural zones. The Persepolis Fortification Tablets provide detailed records of grain collection, storage, and redistribution, demonstrating a centralized system managed by the state. Grain was used to supply workers, soldiers, and officials and played a key role in taxation and food security.

Traditional silos in ancient Iran were often circular or rectangular structures built of mudbrick or stone. Some were partially underground to maintain stable temperatures, while others stood above ground for easier access. These facilities reflect sophisticated knowledge of preservation techniques and resource management. Overall, grain stores and silos were essential elements of Iran’s early economic and administrative systems, supporting population growth, stability, and imperial governance.



AM