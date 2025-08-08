Hamas: Israel’s decision to take control of Gaza City amounts to ‘war crime’

A “war crime” is what Hamas has called Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza City.

Israel’s use of the term “control” instead of “occupation” is an attempt “to evade its legal responsibility for the consequences of its brutal crime against civilians”, Hamas said, Al Jazeera reported.

It also accused Israel of not caring about the fate of the captives held in Gaza: “They realize that expanding the aggression means sacrificing them.”

Netanyahu’s plan explains Israel’s sudden withdrawal from the last round of negotiations, Hamas said, adding that the two parties had been on the verge of reaching a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

“We reiterate that, during our communication with the Egyptian and Qatari mediators, the movement offered all the necessary flexibility and positivity to ensure the success of the ceasefire efforts.”