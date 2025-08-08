IRISL rises to 16th in global container shipping rankings

TEHRAN – Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) has climbed three spots to become the world’s 16th largest container shipping line, according to the latest ranking by Alphaliner.

The upgrade, achieved in just a few months, reflects a marked improvement in operational capacity and fleet expansion. Key factors behind the rise include higher TEU capacity, fleet optimization, the development of regional and international logistics corridors — particularly via Chabahar — and the implementation of domestic ship repair and modernization programs that have boosted efficiency despite sanctions.

IRISL could break into the global top 15 if this growth trend continues.

Established in 1967, IRISL is Iran’s state-owned national shipping company, operating a fleet of container vessels, bulk carriers and multi-purpose ships. The company plays a key role in the country’s trade, facilitating the transport of goods to and from Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America. Despite decades of sanctions, IRISL has maintained its presence in global shipping networks, often adjusting routes and leveraging regional partnerships to sustain operations.

The shipping line also serves as a strategic pillar for Iran’s trade policy, supporting the INSTC and enhancing the country’s maritime connectivity through ports like Bandar Abbas and Chabahar. In recent years, IRISL has invested in upgrading its fleet and expanding its logistics services, positioning itself as a competitive player in regional and transoceanic trade.

In the latest rankings, MSC remained at the top, followed by Maersk, CMA CGM, COSCO and Hapag-Lloyd in second to fifth place.

EF/