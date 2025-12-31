Iran’s new ambassador to Lebanon will soon start his mission: Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN – In a visit to the office of the Mehr Media Group, that includes the Tehran Times and Mehr news agency, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran’s new ambassador to Lebanon will soon start his diplomatic mission.

He also dismissed rumors that Lebanon has rejected Iran’s new ambassador to the country.

“Since our current ambassador's mission has ended, we have introduced a new ambassador,” Baghaei told the Mehr Media Group journalists.

“The process of accepting his credentials has been completed, and recently we heard that this work has been finalized. Therefore, our new ambassador will be dispatched soon, God willing,” he explained.

On relations between Tehran and Beirut, he said, “We have normal relations with Lebanon.”

He also said Lebanon’s new ambassador to Iran who has entered Tehran over the last two or three weeks ago was scheduled to hold a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday.

The spokesman also lambasted the Zionist regime’s regular air raids on Lebanon and said Israel still occupies a part of the Lebanese soil.

Despite the late 2024 ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, the Zionist regime has been making repeated attack on Lebanon.

“The number of ceasefire violations has exceeded many times. I think the count is lost. Unfortunately, it has turned into a constant pattern, and this increases the responsibility of the ceasefire guarantors,” the diplomat pointed out.



Diplomat lauds the rising Tehran-Moscow ties

Recently, Foreign Minister Araghchi made a trip to Belarus and Russia. While in Russia, the two countries signed a three-year roadmap.

At the signing ceremony with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Araghchi praised the roadmap and said that in his opinion the cooperation between Russia and Iran will become much broader and progress faster.

“Our relationship with Russia is a long-standing one, based on the recognition of mutual interests and mutual respect,” Baghaei pointed out.

“Currently, the most important basis for bilateral relations is the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, which became binding between the two countries a few months ago. It covers various dimensions: economic, commercial, tourism, cultural, defense, fighting crimes, the health sector, etc.”

The spokesman said in order to implement the various sections of the document and maximize the benefits from it “we must organize a set of documents and other understandings as well.”