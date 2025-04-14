Araghchi to visit Moscow soon, Iran foreign ministry confirms

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to travel to Moscow later this week.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei Kani announced the upcoming trip during his weekly press briefing on Monday, noting that the visit had been planned in advance but will also include discussions on the latest developments in indirect Iran-U.S. negotiations.

Iran and the US said over the weekend that they had held “positive” and “constructive” talks although the negotiations remain indirect with Oman acting as mediator.

“Mr. Araghchi will head to Russia later this week in a visit that was previously arranged,” Baghaei stated.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Monday that Foreign Minister Lavrov will meet Araghchi.

“We are expecting Iranian colleagues, talks with Sergey Lavrov as well as meetings with Russian officials are planned,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Baghaei also added that Iran continues its consultations with European counterparts, referencing a recent trip to Europe by another senior diplomat, Majid Takht-Ravanchi.

On the Iran-Russia comprehensive strategic agreement, Baghaei confirmed it has passed the Russian Duma and is now moving through Iran’s legislative process. “This has been a Foreign Ministry priority,” he noted.

‘Iranian governance not dependent on nuclear talks’

Baghaei also noted that the country will not tie its internal governance to the outcome of nuclear negotiations, emphasizing that all institutions must continue to operate according to regular procedures, regardless of ongoing diplomatic talks.

Baghaei emphasized that while the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, remains legally valid, Iran is pursuing diplomatic engagement with all original signatories to address outstanding issues. “The JCPOA is still a living agreement with clearly defined parties. We continue our interactions in that framework, and we believe these consultations will prove beneficial,” he said.

Baghaei stressed that any sanction relief must be tangible, not symbolic. “We’ve learned from past negotiations. Commitments must come with guarantees,” he said.

He highlighted Iran’s diplomatic activity amid major regional and international developments, including the continued Israeli assault on Gaza and the West Bank. “The genocide continues. Despite international guarantees, the ceasefire has been flagrantly violated. Hospitals, journalists, and civilians have been deliberately targeted,” he said.

Baghaei also condemned ongoing attacks on Yemen, noting Iran’s clear positions on these developments.

“The root cause of instability is the Zionist regime’s occupation and apartheid policies,” Baghaei stated. “This entity is the only one occupying two nations and yet enjoys full Western support.”

‘U.S. must resolve its contradictions’

In response to comments from the U.S. State Department urging Iran to act seriously in talks while also threatening continued sanctions, Baghaei said, “These contradictory statements reveal why the talks remain indirect. You can’t call for dialogue while simultaneously applying pressure. This dual-track approach is unacceptable.”

He reiterated Iran’s position that its nuclear program remains peaceful, with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) repeatedly verifying this in its reports. “Our main demand is the removal of illegal and oppressive sanctions,” he said.

On the future venue for talks, Baghaei confirmed Iran remains in touch with Oman and will announce the location once finalized.

Baghaei dismissed the prospect of direct talks with the U.S., saying they will not occur while Washington continues its pressure campaign. “This language undermines diplomacy and violates the UN Charter,” he said.

He also stressed that indirect talks are not unusual and have proven effective in the past. “We remain open to meaningful diplomacy, but it must be based on trust and guarantees—not symbolic gestures.”

Baghaei clarified that Iran’s indirect talks with the U.S., mediated by Oman, remain unchanged in structure.

‘Grossi to visit Tehran on Wednesday’

Baghaei said a general agreement has been reached for IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to visit Iran, with logistical details being finalized. “The trip will likely take place this week,” he said.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi also confirmed on Monday that Rafael Grossi will visit Tehran on Wednesday.

Gharibabadi noted that Grossi is scheduled to hold meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami.

“The trip falls within the framework of ongoing interaction and cooperation between the two sides,” he added.

’Genocide in Gaza must end’

He emphasized Iran’s diplomatic efforts to end the war in Gaza and expressed regret over the lack of accountability for Israeli actions supported by Western governments.

Baghaei condemned the alleged plan to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank. “The people of Palestine remain steadfast and will not abandon their land,” he said.

‘Iran-Egypt relations on the path of progress’

Baghaei noted steady progress in Iran’s bilateral dialogue with Egypt, with increasing diplomatic contacts indicating growing ties.