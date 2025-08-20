Israeli–Australian diplomatic spat: Author calls it ‘nothing more than theatre’

Antony Loewenstein, author of The Palestine Laboratory, a book examining Israel’s arms and surveillance industry, told Al Jazeera from Sydney that the latest diplomatic spat between Israel and Australia was “theatre.”

“Clearly, there is not a lot of love lost between Albanese, our prime minister, and Israel,” he said.

“But what’s important to know is that, throughout this entire period since October 7 [2023], Australia has continued to trade with Israel. It sends and sells hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of goods, including coal and weapons components, as part of the global supply chain for the F‑35 fighter jets that Israel uses over Gaza,” Loewenstein added.

He said many Australians are angry that while the government’s rhetoric has grown stronger, there has been little concrete action against what they view as Israeli atrocities in Gaza.