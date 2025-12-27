Sudanese RSF offensive near Chad border leaves hundreds dead, villages in ashes

More than 200 people, including women and children, were killed in ethnically motivated RSF attacks in parts of Darfur, the Sudan Doctors Network said, citing survivor testimonies from displacement camps near the Sudan–Chad border.

According to a Saturday report by Anadolu, targets included Ambro and Abu Qamra in North Darfur and Sirba in West Darfur.

Fighting has intensified in North Darfur. The Joint Force of Armed Movements, allied with the army, said it repelled RSF assaults and accused it of escalating attacks on civilians in and around Abu Qamra, including village burnings, looting, and forced displacement.

Local sources reported RSF attacks on Abu Qamra and Ambro on Wednesday; the RSF claimed control of both.

The RSF, allegedly supported by the UAE, controls all five Darfur states except parts of North Darfur still held by the army, which retains most areas across Sudan’s other 13 states, including Khartoum.

The war between the army and RSF, ongoing since April 2023, has killed thousands and displaced millions.