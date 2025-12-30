UN team depicts Sudan's el-Fasher as a largely deserted crime scene

A United Nations team has described Sudan’s el-Fasher as a “crime scene” after gaining access for the first time since its October takeover by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Al Jazeera reported Tuesday.

Aid staff visited on Friday after weeks of negotiations, finding a city nearly emptied of its once-dense population, with only a few survivors sheltering in ruins.

Amid accusations of ethnic-targeted slayings and detentions, upwards of 100,000 residents fled after the RSF, allegedly financed and armed by the UAE, assumed control.

UNICEF warns of unprecedented child malnutrition in North Darfur, while investigations show the RSF erasing evidence of massacres through burial and burning.

Recent offensives near the Chad border killed hundreds and threatened escape routes, echoing earlier atrocities such as the April assault on Zamzam camp that left over 1,000 dead and widespread sexual violence.

El-Fasher’s fall, the Sudanese army’s last Darfur stronghold, consolidated RSF control and expanded fighting into Kordofan.

Since April 2023, the war has killed more than 100,000 and displaced 14 million, including 4.3 million abroad.