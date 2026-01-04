Over 100 civilians killed as Sudanese forces clash over two Darfur towns

Attacks by Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and its paramilitary foes on two Darfur towns over the past week have killed 114 people, AFP reported Sunday, citing medical sources.

Drone strikes attributed to the army on the town of Al-Zuruq, controlled by their rivals the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), killed 51 civilians on Saturday, a medical source at Al-Zuruq Hospital told AFP.

Five days of RSF attacks on the town of Kernoi, 100 kilometres (62 miles) west, last week killed 63 civilians and wounded 17 more.

Sudan’s civil war began in April 2023 between the SAF, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (“Hemedti”).

The conflict, rooted in a struggle for power after the 2021 military coup, has killed tens of thousands, displaced more than 10 million people, and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.