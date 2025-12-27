Two Iranian filmmakers serving on jury of 4th Asian Talent International Film Festival in India

TEHRAN – Two Iranian filmmakers Meysam Abbasi and Inaz Javan are among the jury members of the 4th Asian Talent International Film Festival, which will be held in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, India, on December 29.

They serve on the jury panel along with Indian directors Tushar Thorat, Sankhadeep Chakraborty, Sanjay Sanwal, and Runa Laila and Dutch artists Adrie Van de Nieuwenhof and Ayse Top, Mehr reported.

The festival seeks to connect all the filmmakers from the Asian continent and inculcate a basic understanding of cinema in the coming generations.

SS/SAB

