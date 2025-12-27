Russia launches ‘massive strike’ on Kyiv ahead of Zelensky-Trump meeting

Russia struck Kyiv with missiles and drones early Saturday, killing one and wounding 27, AP reported. Explosions hit energy and civilian infrastructure, leaving districts without power or heat.

The assault came ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida.

Russia’s Defense Ministry called it a “massive strike” with long-range weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian sites.

Poland briefly scrambled jets and closed two airports near the border, later reporting no airspace violation. Zelenskyy said nearly 500 drones and 40 missiles targeted Kyiv.

According to Kyiv’s City Military Administration, more than 10 residential buildings were damaged, fires broke out in high-rises across several districts, and two children were among the wounded.