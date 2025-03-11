US lifts aid pause as Ukraine backs 30-day ceasefire with Russia

The United States “will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine,” the US and Ukraine said Tuesday in a joint statement about their meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Kyiv also “expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation,” the statement said.

“The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace,” it said.

The two sides also agreed to conclude a rare minerals deal “as soon as possible” to expand Ukraine’s economy and guarantee the country’s long-term security.

The two sides met for over eight hours in the Saudi port city on Tuesday.

Earlier, a senior Ukrainian official said the new round of talks with the United States had gotten off to a constructive start, a huge relief for Kyiv after the extraordinarily public blowup between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky less than two weeks ago.

Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak, who is representing Ukraine at the talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, said Tuesday that “the meeting with the US team started very constructively.”

“We are working to bring about a just and lasting peace,” he added.

The Ukrainian delegation, which did not include Zelensky, was meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. Both Rubio and Waltz attended direct talks with Russia last month.

Speaking before the meeting, Rubio said the US wanted to get more details on Kyiv’s position and what possible concessions Ukraine would be willing to make, adding that the US was “in listening mode.”

Yermak on Tuesday declined to outline what, if any, compromises his country could offer to get to a peace deal. He said that security guarantees from the US were “very important” so that Russia cannot repeat its aggression.

(Source: CNN)