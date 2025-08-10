Cannes Cinema Season 2025-2026 to show two films from Iran

TEHRAN – Two feature films from Iran will be screened as part of the Cannes Cinema Season 2025-2026 in Cannes, France, next month.

“Melody,” directed by Behrouz Sebt Rasoul and “Daughter” by Reza Mirkarimi will be shown on September 18 in a program titled “Cannes Cinema Thursdays - Focus on Iranian Cinema” at Espace Miramar movie theater in Cannes.

A joint production of Iran and Tajikistan, “Melody” tells the story of a young musician girl, Melody, who teaches music at a specialized center for sick children. At the request of her 30 students, she must compose a work for a late autumn celebration inspired by the songs of thirty different birds.

To this end, she travels to her home village and enlists the help of Mango, the mute caretaker who looks after the family home. In their quest, they only manage to record the sounds of about 20 birds. Mango then makes Melody understand that only the old village singer, who was expelled by hunters, knows where to find the others. The young woman decides to go in search of the old man and the missing birds.

Produced in 2023, the 85-minute film is set in a stunning natural backdrop, and the story unfolds amidst the enchanting beauty of the surroundings.

The film stars Iranian actor Diman Zandi, Alireza Ostadi, and Meghdad Eslami from Iran, as well as Safar Haqdodov and Zulfiya Sadikova from Tajikistan.

“Melody” has garnered significant recognition on the international stage, participating in several prestigious film festivals. It was showcased in the 21st Chennai International Film Festival in India in 2023, the 42nd Fajr International Film Festival in Iran in 2024, and the 24th Keswick Film Festival in London in 2024.

At the 23rd ImagineIndia Film Festival in Madrid, Spain, the film achieved remarkable success, winning several awards, including Best Director of Photography, Best Music Design, and Best Original Music.

The film was selected as the Tajikistan entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards.

In the 103-minutث “Daughter,” made in 2016, strict and conservative Mr. Azizi leads a peaceful life with his small family in an oil town in southern Iran. Exasperated by her father's authoritarianism, Setareh announces her intention to go to Tehran to attend the farewell of one of her best friends who is leaving Iran for good.

However, the engagement of Setareh's little sister will also take place on the same day. Despite her father's opposition, Setareh takes a plane to Tehran. This rebelliousness will be the trigger for a wave of disruptions that will upset the family's balance.

The film stars Farhad Aslani, Merila Zarei, Mahoor Alvand, Shahrokh Foroutanian, Newsha Modabber, and Ghorban Nadjafi.

It won the Golden Peacock (Best Film) at the 47th International Film Festival of India and the Golden George Award for Best Film at the 38th Moscow International Film Festival. It was also named the best film at the 15th Dhaka International Film Festival.

Cannes Cinéma develops a film season (film club, Thursdays at Cannes Cinéma, see and rewatch films, film conferences, etc.) and organizes numerous festivals and events (the Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Cinéphiles, Italian Film Week, etc.) throughout the city of Cannes, all year round and for all audiences.

It is also one of the branches of the regional center for image education in the South region. Image education has always been part of the DNA of the association, which develops workshops, conferences, training courses, and other masterclasses.

The new season will start on September 8 and will run until June 4, 2026.

Photo: Scenes from “Daughter” (L) and “Melody”

SS/SAB

