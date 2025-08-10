Gorgan–Aktau flights to resume after weeks of halt

TEHRAN – Flights between Gorgan in northern Iran and Aktau in Kazakhstan is scheduled to resume after a temporary suspension caused by regional conflict and security concerns.

Ali Metanat, director-general of Golestan province airports, said on Sunday said services from Gorgan’s airport to Aktau will operate regularly on Tuesdays and Fridays. The opening flight on the route will be carried out by Pars Air on Aug. 26.

Metanat said the number of international flights from Gorgan could increase in line with the needs of residents and local business operators. Talks are also under way to relaunch services between Gorgan and Istanbul, he added.

Over the past couple of weeks, several international routes to and from Iranian airports, including those operated by Turkish Airlines, have been restored as air travel in the region resumes.

AM