Health ministry underlines need to implement clean air law

TEHRAN – The deputy health minister, Alireza Raeisi, has urged the implementation of the clean air law as air pollution accounts for 57,000 deaths in the country annually.

The clean air law has clarified the duties of each government body, but there are still problems in law enforcement. Public health should be prioritized in macro-decisions, and funds generated from environmental crimes should be spent on reducing pollutants and compensating for health damages, the health ministry’s website quoted Raeisi as saying.

The official made the remarks while addressing a meeting titled ‘polluted air; causes, consequences, and solutions’.

He also stressed the importance of scientific and systematic management of air pollution, saying that the current crisis, which has developed over decades, is threatening the health of people, particularly vulnerable groups.

Air pollution is not limited to Iran; it is a global issue. However, it requires serious ongoing measures, scientific governance, comprehensive planning, and precise implication of policies to manage the challenge, the official added.

The official noted that industrial development and employment are important, but do not justify ignoring people’s health.

In Iran, a significant portion of air pollution is caused by motorcycles and old cars. Although programs have been implemented to scrap old cars, the pace of replacing them is still not fast enough.

Referring to experiences of developed countries, Raeisi said cities like Shanghai have phased out gasoline-powered motorcycles and increased the share of electric vehicles in urban transportation.

He went on to say that the measures of the government, such as increasing the number of electric vehicles, scrapping old ones, as well as utilizing clean energy, will significantly contribute to reducing air pollution.

With more than 250 sunny days per year, Iran has a high capacity for solar energy production, and moving towards clean energy, which will simultaneously help reduce air pollution and strengthen the green economy, Raeisi added.

Emission sources of fine particles include a variety of combustion activities (motor vehicles, power plants, wood burning, etc.) as well as specific industrial processes. These particles are emitted directly or as secondary pollutants in the atmosphere.

In general, the main sources of particulate matter emissions are fuel combustion, such as burning coal and wood, diesel engines, industrial and agricultural processes, and vehicle emissions. Suspended particles generally affect the air quality during the cold months.

Numerous scientific studies on particles show that exposure to the particles causes many health problems, including premature death in patients with heart and lung diseases, non-fatal heart attacks, irregular heartbeats, lung cancer, exacerbation of asthma, decreased lung function, increased respiratory symptoms, reduction in fertility rates, and ultimately leads to a decrease in life expectancy.

Air pollution also accounts for 2,029 and 661 deaths in Isfahan and Arak, respectively. The costs of air pollution on the health system in Isfahan amount to 796 million dollars, and in Arak, it is equal to 2 million 564 thousand dollars.

Environmental regulations, the enforcement of strict laws, and the development of renewable energy are essential to curb air pollution.

Raising public awareness of the harmful effects of pollution and training the ways to deal with it, improving waste management systems, sewage, and water treatment, and improving public health via the development of health services in deprived areas are some other effective measures to address air pollution.

MT/MG



