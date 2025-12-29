Iranian, Iraqi universities discuss ways to expand co-op

TEHRAN – Mohammad-Hossein Omid, the chancellor of University of Tehran, and Osama Ismail Al-Mashhadani, the president of the University of Nineveh, have explored the potential to boost collaborations between the two universities.

An Iraqi delegation led by Al-Mashhadani paid a visit to the University of Tehran on Sunday, IRIB reported.

During the meeting, the Iraqi official highlighted developing ties in the fields of information technology (IT), artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and traditional medicine.

For his part, Omid announced University of Tehran's readiness for sharing knowledge and experience, exchanging professors and students, as well as participating in the ‘Construct Iraq’ project.

The University will provide teachers for postgraduate courses in all fields, but medicine, offer sabbatical leaves in advanced centers of the University, and cooperate in establishing a science and technology park, Omid noted.

Al-Mashhadani called for the implementation of the reached agreements between the two universities.

Iraq seeks Iran’s expertise in establishing sci-tech parks

In January, Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Naeem Al-Aboudi, in a meeting with Science, Research, and Technology Minister, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, announced Iraq’s interest in benefiting from Iran’s experience and knowledge in establishing science and technology parks.

Highlighting Iran’s high capabilities in technology sectors, the official said, “Regulations have been passed to found technology parks in the country, and we are willing to use Iran’s expertise,” IRNA reported.

“Enhancing cooperation between Iraqi and Iranian universities will boost the scientific capacities of the two countries and help solve their problems,” Al-Aboudi noted.

He also stressed that scientific cooperation between Iran and Iraq should be on par with political and cultural relations.

Simaei-Sarraf, for his part, underscored Iran’s extensive experience in founding technological and knowledge-based companies, saying that Iran is prepared to share its experience in establishing science and technology parks and help Iraq either through providing consultation or investment opportunities.

The official also announced Iranian universities, namely Iran University of Science and Technology, Sharif University of Technology, and Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, to open branches in Iraq.

Referring to the shared interests and commonalities between Iran and Iraq, he said the two countries are interested in developing relations in science and technology, hence existing agreements and memorandums should be implemented.

In December 2024, Simaei-Sarraf announced the country’s readiness to establish a joint science and technology park in Iraq.

The official also expressed Iran’s interest in attracting talented and motivated Iraqi students, particularly to the universities of border cities.

The Iraqi students are required to study in Persian, Simaei-Sarraf said, adding that the Iraqi administration has welcomed the idea, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Haider Abd Dahed, the Iraqi deputy minister of higher education. Both officials emphasized their interest in expanding scientific ties through exchanging students, research, and technology.

MT/MG

