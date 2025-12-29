Top female entrepreneurs honored

TEHRAN – During the third national congress on Iranian women, 60 of the most successful women entrepreneurs, who have played a key role in the country's social and economic development, were honored.

Held annually, the congress aims to empower women, improve their skills, and introduce the most successful women in social, cultural, and economic fields, IRIB reported.

The event involved specialized meetings, discussion sessions, and interactive programs. Establishing a network of empowered women, the event served as a great opportunity to exchange knowledge and experiences, and offer effective strategies to enhance women’s status in society.

The current administration focuses on empowering women in social and economic areas, as well as improving their access to social services and facilities through implementing certain national programs.

Addressing the National Women's Day ceremony, President Masoud Pezeshkian, along with other key figures, reaffirmed their commitment to gender equality, justice, and the empowerment of women, both in domestic policy and international diplomacy.

In Iran, the birthday of Hazrat Fatima (SA), the daughter of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), is marked as National Women’s Day.

This year, the day fell on December 22. On National Women’s Day, Iranian officials highlighted the critical role of women in shaping the country’s progress and called for the unwavering protection of human rights.

The official also stated that violations of human rights, no matter who commits them or their position, must be addressed through dialogue, legal action, or other appropriate measures.

In his address, President Pezeshkian reflected on societal norms during the time of Prophet Muhammad, when the birth of daughters was often viewed as shameful.

He highlighted the transformative significance of Lady Fatimah Zahra’s birth, calling her a beacon of dignity and progress in Islamic history. He quoted the Quran extensively to underscore the importance of justice, equity, and the defense of human rights, stressing that these principles are universal and foundational.

Addressing the audience, Pezeshkian reaffirmed women’s equality, praising their potential to lead and excel. He called for creating more opportunities for women and girls to participate in the country’s development, emphasizing that their contributions are vital for a just society.

“Women are not only equal to men but often excel in many areas,” he said. “Superiority lies in piety, not in gender.” He highlighted the role of mothers in shaping future generations and stressed that no nation can thrive without the support of capable and dedicated women.

Concluding his speech, Pezeshkian called for greater inclusion of women in leadership roles and a renewed commitment to addressing the nation’s challenges. “Women have a unique ability to nurture and shape the next generation,” he said. “This must be recognized as a cornerstone of national progress.”

According to Zahra Behrouz-Azar, the Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, Iran has always focused on programs that empower women, particularly those who are heads of household, economically and socially. Actions taken by the country have always aimed to promote women’s status by observing the principles of the constitution and Islamic teachings.

Referring to Iran’s remarkable achievements in education, health, science, technology, and entrepreneurship, she underscored the prominent role of Iranian women in these fields, Mehr news agency quoted Behrouz-Azar as saying in November 2024.

The official further said the seventh National Development Plan has stressed the need to overcome barriers to women’s professional development. Accordingly, the current administration has put supporting women’s entrepreneurship and home business growth on the agenda despite unfair sanctions.

