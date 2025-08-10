Moe than 660 Palestinian athletes, sporting officials killed in Israeli attacks

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) said 662 Palestinian athletes and sporting officials have been killed since Israel’s war began in October 2023, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the PFA, 288 sport facilities have been damaged or destroyed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank – from stadiums and training grounds to gyms and clubhouses.

The vast majority, 268, were in Gaza, while 20 were in the West Bank, with about half serving football directly. Among the sites hit was the PFA’s Gaza headquarters, in an Israeli air raid.