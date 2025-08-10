“The Same Old Story” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN- “The Same Old Story” written by Russian novelist Ivan Aleksandrovich Goncharov has recently been published in Persian.

Translated by Heshmat Kamrani, the book has been published by Hermes Publications in Tehran.

“The Same Old Story” is Goncharov’s debut novel, written between 1844 and 1846 and published in 1847. Known in English as “A Common Story” or “An Ordinary Story”, this novel holds an important place in Russian literature, not only because of its themes but also due to the fascinating story surrounding its initial reception and Goncharov’s emergence as a prominent writer.

The story revolves around Aleksander Aduev, a young Russian nobleman who arrives in Saint Petersburg from the provinces. As he immerses himself in the city’s bustling life, his romantic ideals gradually fade, replaced by the pragmatic, materialistic attitudes dominating urban society. Goncharov’s narrative explores the tension between youthful romanticism and the harsh realities of modern life, illustrating how dreams often give way to disillusionment amid the city’s commercial and bureaucratic grind.

The novel was published in the “Sovremennik” magazine during its March-April 1847 issues. Its immediate reception was overwhelmingly positive, creating a buzz in literary circles. Belinsky’s praise was instrumental, and many appreciated the novel’s critique of romanticism and provincialism. Critics admired Goncharov’s sharp depiction of the superficiality of urban life and the decline of traditional ideals. Goncharov himself later reflected on the core theme—the conflict between youthful idealism and the pragmatic realities of city life. In his essay “Better Late Than Never”, he explained that the story symbolized the decline of sentimentalism, emotional excess, and domestic lies, which he believed were intertwined with the decay of old social morals.

However, the novel also faced criticism, mainly from conservative critics. Some preferred traditional romanticism and viewed Goncharov’s pragmatic characters as lacking emotional depth. Others dismissed the novel’s social significance as superficial.

Throughout its history, “The Same Old Story” was reissued multiple times, with Goncharov making stylistic revisions. Although Goncharov’s later masterpiece, “Oblomov”, overshadowed his debut, “The Same Old Story” remains an important part of his literary legacy, providing insight into his early themes.

Today, the novel is less known internationally, especially in English. However, a renewed translation published in 2015 reignited interest, with critics praising its wit, character depth, and relevance. While it may not enjoy the same fame as *Oblomov*, *The Same Old Story* continues to be rediscovered as a compelling exploration of youthful ideals confronting the realities of a society in transition.

