Ukraine, US sign deal for access to critical minerals

Ukraine and the United States have signed a “memorandum of intent” to move forward with a fraught deal for U.S. access to Kyiv’s natural resources and critical minerals, Kyiv said, according to AFP.

“We are happy to announce the signing, with our American partners, of a memorandum of intent, which paves the way for an economic partnership agreement and the establishment of the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine,” Ukraine’s first Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on X.

Kyiv and Washington had planned to sign a deal on extracting Ukraine’s strategic minerals weeks ago, but a clash between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February derailed work on the agreement.

Trump wants the deal, designed to give the U.S. royalty payments on profits from Ukrainian mining of resources and rare minerals, as compensation for aid given to Ukraine by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Svyrydenko did not publish details of the memorandum, but said work continued towards securing a final agreement.