Zelensky has “no cards” to play to end the war in Ukraine: Trump

In a radio interview with Fox News, US President Donald Trump has said his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky has “no cards” to play to end the war in Ukraine.

Keith Kellogg, the US special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, nevertheless has praised Zelensky as a “embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war”, offering a stark departure from Trump’s harsh rhetoric.

Meanwhile, in a social media post, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he had spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about a “results-oriented” dialogue between the two countries.

“I spoke with Secretary Rubio to continue the results-oriented Ukraine-US dialogue,” Sybiha wrote on social media platform X.

“Ahead of the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale aggression, I underscored Ukraine’s strong will to achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace – one that will strengthen Ukraine and the US.”

Trump teases natural resources deal with Ukraine

Also responding to questions in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters that he was optimistic a deal with Ukraine over rare earth minerals was on the horizon.

“We’re signing an agreement, hopefully in the next fairly short period of time,” Trump said.

Media reports emerged earlier this month that Trump’s team sought 50-percent ownership over Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, in exchange for assistance against Russia’s invasion.

While that proposal was shot down, Trump officials have continued to maintain pressure on the Ukrainian government to make a deal premised on access to the country’s mineral resources.