Ancient stone artifacts in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province date back to Paleolithic era

TEHRAN - Archaeological studies in Iran’s Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province have revealed that the region's earliest stone artifacts date back to the Upper Paleolithic and early Neolithic periods, according to local cultural heritage authorities.

The discoveries, which include stone tools and objects, were made in ancient caves across Shahr-e Kord, Ardal, and Lordegan counties. Experts estimate the artifacts are between 10,000 and 11,000 years old, CHTN reported on Saturday.

“These findings show that human activity in this area during prehistoric times was more extensive than previously known,” a spokesperson from the provincial Department of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism said.

In addition to prehistoric tools, archaeologists have documented stone relics from later historical periods, including the Elymaean )Elymais( and Sassanid eras. These include mass graveyards, terraced stone roads, stone inscriptions, lion-inspired statues, and architectural structures such as caravanserais, which are now under official protection as cultural heritage sites.

As mentioned by local sources, stone carving and masonry have remained traditional crafts in the province, with roots going back centuries. Historically, locals used these techniques to produce practical tools such as grain grinders, mortars, drainpipes, and carved lion statues.

Despite its deep historical presence, the craft has seen declining use in modern times. "Due to various reasons, stone products are now used only in limited ways, primarily in nomadic and remote rural areas," the provincial cultural heritage department noted.

The main centers for stone carving in the province are the cities of Shahr-e Kord, Hafshejan, Farsan, and their surrounding villages where artisans continue to create items such as mortars, gravestones, and traditional lion statues on a made-to-order basis.

The lion statue, known locally as Shir-e Sangi, remains one of the most iconic stone crafts of the region. Traditionally installed on the graves of tribal leaders and warriors, the statues serve as symbols of bravery. Carvings on these statues often include motifs of swords, rifles, and horses, along with the personal details of the deceased.

“These lion statues are reminders of the men who shaped the tumultuous history of their people and now rest in the earth beneath,” the department said.

AM