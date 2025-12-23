Iran's capacity in intangible heritage goes beyond tangible heritage, says minister

TEHRAN--Iran's capacity in intangible heritage goes far beyond the tangible heritage, said Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi-Amiri.

Emphasizing the importance of intangible heritage in global registration, he stated that although historical monuments may undergo transformation over time, Iranian culture, literature and thought have always remained dynamic and alive, Shabestan news agency reported.

Speaking in a ceremony to honor artists and those involved in the global dossier for ‘Art of Mirrorwork in Iranian Architecture’ on Monday, he considered this success an important step in introducing Iran's cultural capacities.

He stated: “World registrations are considered an unveiling of part of the civilizational and cultural capacities of Iran.”

Referring to the theoretical foundations of Iranian culture, he said: “Years ago, in an article titled ‘The Secret of the Durability of Iranian Culture’, I emphasized that one of the main pillars of the continuity of Iranian culture is the cultural edifice. The term Iran as a land of secrets and mysteries makes perfect sense in such dossiers.”

Emphasizing the role of cultural resistance in continuation of Iranian civilization, the minister stated that the secret of durability of Iranian culture lies in its cultural heritage, and this heritage has been able to withstand historical changes and preserve Iranian identity for centuries.

Referring to the position of Persian language in continuation of Iranian culture and civilization, Salehi-Amiri continued that one of the fundamental elements of continuation of Iranian civilization is the Persian language; a language that has a 1,000-year history in its heart, and Ferdowsi's Shahnameh is clear evidence of this historical and cultural continuity.

Outlining a development-oriented approach, he noted: “In the field of intangible heritage, we must move towards institutionalization, revitalization, and expansion of these capacities. The art of mirrorwork is one of the areas that can be transformed into a sustainable cultural capacity with targeted support.”

He added that providing the opportunity for mirrorwork artists to be present in administrative, cultural, and public spaces, including cinemas, theaters, and cultural centers, will expand this art in the context of social life and strengthen the country's cultural spaces.

In conclusion, Salehi-Amiri emphasized the intelligent use of global registrations and said that global registration should lead to the creation of new ideas, institutional cooperation, and strengthening the connection between art and people's lives. Organizational development, idea generation, and the government support are essential to achieving this goal, he added.

