Gisoom seeks UN Tourism label for Best Tourism Villages

TEHRAN — Iran’s Gilan provincial department of cultural heritage said it is preparing a bid to have the village of Gisoom included on UN Tourism’s Best Tourism Villages list.

The department said Gisoom is located in Talesh county in Gilan province in northern Iran and is being considered for nomination under the UN Tourism program, which recognizes rural destinations with cultural and natural value.

According to Miras Aria, Yousef Salmankhah, head of the Gilan Cultural Heritage Department, said Gisoom’s location within the Hyrcanian forests and its dense vegetation have made it a year-round destination, with changing natural scenery across the seasons.

He described the story of Gisoom as a narrative of attachment, solidarity, convergence, and alignment of people with the authorities, and added that this cooperation is a special manifestation of local governance that plays an effective role in preserving the environment and protecting the Hyrcanian forests.

He clarified that holding Nowruzgah Festival, a special annual festival held on the occasion of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, and registered on National Heritage List, the coastal cultural and ritual festival centered on the beliefs and lifestyle of coastal people, the Autumn Falling Leaves Festival, and the Sand Sculpture Festival are among the events that can introduce the cultural, natural, and social manifestations of Gisoom at the national and international levels.

Referring to the antiquity of this village, Salmankhah said that Gisoom is one of the oldest settlements in Talesh, whose residents have always been the guardians of the environment and the Hyrcanian forests. This village has preserved its indigenous structure to this day.

He considered Gisoom a ‘God-given natural splendor’ and added that this region has great potential to attract tourists with its traditional architecture, historical textures, spectacular forest roads, and authentic local rituals.

Salmankhah further stated: “In order to support the local economy and local products, a handicraft market is active in Gisoom. In addition, the existence of three famous forest sites, 20 guesthouses, and two ecotourism houses has provided the necessary infrastructure to host domestic and foreign tourists.”

According to him, Gisoom is a unique example of the coexistence of sea and forest in terms of culture and climate.

Activities such as marine tourism, pristine beaches, and arts such as carpet weaving, basket weaving, and sewing local Taleshi clothing are among the outstanding features of this village, he added.

He finally expressed the hope that by registering Gisoom village globally, the ground will be prepared for sustainable tourism development, local employment, and the introduction of more natural and cultural potentials of Gilan province.

