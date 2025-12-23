Zanjan to host Iran-Turkey International Trade, Investment Exhibit in Feb. 2026

TEHRAN- Zanjan will host Iran-Turkey International Trade and Investment Exhibition (IRTUREX) during February 5-8, 2026, Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce announced.

IRTUREX, aimed at strengthening the economic, scientific, and technological relations between Iran and Turkey, creates a dynamic platform for commercial, industrial, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

This international event, focusing on expanding economic cooperation, facilitating financial and transportation interactions, organizing specialized B2B meetings, and enhancing the exchange of knowledge and modern technologies, establishes an effective platform for strategic regional engagements.

IRTUREX, as a significant step in designing a new roadmap for bilateral cooperation, will play a unique role in deepening regional ties.

Iran-Turkey International Trade and Investment Exhibition (IRTUREX), with the official license of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), will be held in February 2026 as an event focused on "Strategic Engagements in the Regional Trade Map." Aimed at strengthening trade and economic relations between the two neighboring and friendly countries, the exhibition will take place at the Zanjan International Exhibitions Center.

This exhibition provides an opportunity to enhance the level of interactions and host international events in line with its developmental goals.

Event objectives

IRTUREX, leveraging national and regional capacities with the support of relevant institutions in both countries, focuses on elevating the level of economic, scientific, and technological interactions between Iran and Turkey. It provides a suitable platform for economic, commercial, and cultural cooperation.

The exhibition has set its overarching goals on developing Iran-Turkey trade and economic relations, designing and executing a major bilateral event, and fostering strategic engagements. It strives to take an effective step towards achieving precise commercial objectives by designing exhibition sectors with an innovative and needs-oriented perspective.

The objectives of this exhibition are:

Development of economic cooperation between Iran and Turkey in the areas of trade, investment, and the Turkish market.

Creating a platform for joint cooperation in industrial, manufacturing, and service sectors among stakeholders from both countries.

Expanding financial interactions, signing commercial contracts, and holding specialized B2B meetings among economic stakeholders of the two countries.

Facilitating networking for sales and exhibition expansion, focusing on the proximity of markets between the two countries.

Laying the groundwork for developing goods transportation and creating secure transport routes.

Facilitating the process of legal financial exchange and enhancing currency commitments.

Promoting the transfer of knowledge, modern technologies, and up-to-date expertise, and creating a foundation for knowledge-based businesses.

MA