China’s UN envoy: Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people

Fu Cong, the Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations told the UNSC session on Sunday that China firmly opposes any attempt by Israel to occupy Gaza.

“Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. It is an integral part of the Palestinian territory; any action that seeks to alter its demographic and territorial structure must be met with utmost rejection and resistance,” he said, Al Jazeera reported.

“The illusion of military supremacy must be abandoned…an immediate ceasefire is the only right way to save lives and secure the release of hostages, continually escalated military offences in Gaza will only lead to more killings and deaths”, Fu stated.

“The Israeli government needs to listen to the cause of both [the] international community and its people, immediately stop escalating tensions, and put an end to its military operations in Gaza”, he said.

“The weaponization of humanitarian supplies is unacceptable. The collective punishment of the Gazan people is unacceptable. Attacking civilians and humanitarian workers as they search for surprise is equally unacceptable,” Fu said.

“It is crucial to reinvigorate the prospect of the two-state solution….the only viable path to resolving the Palestinian question and achieving peaceful coexistence”, he concluded.