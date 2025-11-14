Kyiv ablaze after overnight barrage as Ukraine and Russia trade long‑range strikes

A heavy overnight missile‑and‑drone barrage struck Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities late Thursday into Friday, igniting fires in residential areas, damaging energy facilities, and prompting rolling blackouts.

Authorities reported five deaths and more than 34 wounded amid intense air‑defense activity, with Kyiv’s mayor describing it as one of the largest recent attacks.

Russian outlets framed the strikes as countermeasures against Ukrainian attacks on logistics and energy sites inside Russia, reporting large numbers of Ukrainian drones intercepted. Kyiv disputes those figures but confirmed reciprocal long‑range strikes on Russian refineries and depots.

On the front, independent battlefield assessments noted Thursday that Russian units are pressing toward Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, raising the prospect of encirclement of Ukrainian formations and threatening a key rail hub.

Ukrainian commanders are fighting to halt the advance, aware that a collapse of supply lines could have strategic consequences, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

The exchanges reflect a widening pattern: mutual targeting of civilian‑facing infrastructure and an expanded use of domestically produced long‑range missiles and drones.

Millions have already endured power cuts earlier this week, and humanitarian strain is expected to intensify as winter approaches and diplomacy remains stalled.