What’s in Tehran art galleries

A collection of paintings by Mohammad Khalili is currently on display in an exhibit at Binesh Gallery. Named “The Third Fact”, the exhibition runs until January 3, 2026 at the gallery located at 22 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave.

Painting

* Paintings by Parviz Rouzbeh are on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit named “A Tangled Web” will be running until January 5 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 5, Bahrami alley, Mashahir Street, Qaem Maqam Farahani Avenue.

* Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Yaqoub Emdadian.

The exhibition named “Winter” will be running until January 16 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Ofoq Hosseini is on view in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Flowers Are Alive and Vibrant, But A Veil Holds Them Back” will be running until January 6 at the gallery, which can be found at 8 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* A collection of paintings by Nima Faez and Nima Balazadeh is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibition named “Lucid Madness” will be running until January 6 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* A collection of paintings by Sattar Karimi is on view in an exhibition at Iranshahr Gallery.

The exhibit named “Reflection of Me” will run until January 6 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Roya Olad Haji is on view in an exhibition at Sepand Gallery.

The exhibit will run until January 9 at the gallery located at No. 22, Sepand Alley, Ostad Jafar Shahri St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Leila Miri is underway at Aria Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until January 9 at the gallery located at No. 10 Zarrin Alley, near Beheshti St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

Sculpture

* A collection of sculptures by Soheila Rahai is on display at Afrand Gallery.

The exhibit named “Pinhole” will continue until January 9 at the gallery located at 48 Jalal Hosseini St., Jahan Ara St., off Jalal Ale-Ahmad Highway.

* Sharif Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Amir Mehdi Zahedi.

The exhibit entitled “Act XIII” will be running until January 16 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.

SAB/

