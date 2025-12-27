Preserving Jiroft site vital to Iran’s civilizational identity

TEHRAN – Efforts to safeguard and preserve the archaeological site of Jiroft in Kerman province are essential to protecting Iran’s civilizational identity, said Morteza Nikrou, head of the Kerman Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department.

According to IRIB, he referred to the distinguished position of this site in the history of Iranian civilization, adding that the old city of Jiroft is one of the most prominent ancient sites in the country, and its protection and preservation is considered the preservation of Iran's civilizational identity and national cultural assets.

He emphasized the targeted use of the historical, cultural and civilizational capacities of the ancient site of the old city of Jiroft in line of sustainable tourism development.

Emphasizing the need for a combined approach to the protection and introduction of historical monuments, he added that preserving the ancient sites is not limited to conservation measures, but rather the scientific and competent introduction of these historical assets at the national and international levels can play an effective role in introducing Jiroft civilization and enhancing the cultural status of the region.

Referring to the unique historical and cultural potential of the old city of Jiroft, he said that this site can play a role as one of the important axes of cultural tourism in the sustainable development of tourism in south of the province, a development that is based on protection, participation of relevant institutions, and utilization of the capacity of the private sector.

Nikrou also considered interaction between the executive agencies, the private sector, and economic institutions essential in the path of protecting and introducing the historical sites. “Using the capacity of the Chamber of Commerce and the Tourism Commission can pave the way for coherent planning to introduce Jiroft's civilization and transform this historical capacity into an opportunity for tourism prosperity, job creation, and balanced development of the region.”

He added that the targeted introduction of the ancient site of the old city of Jiroft at the national and international levels, in addition to strengthening the cultural identity, will pave the way for encouraging the longer stay of tourists and improving the status of cultural tourism in Kerman province.

Jiroft civilization is said to be a collection of ancient sites and archaeological findings discovered in Kerman province and near the cities of Jiroft and Halilroud, which are being studied and researched by multinational teams of archaeologists.

The history of this area dates back to 5,000 years ago. Objects and decorative vessels made of clinochlore mineral with remarkable and innovative reliefs belonging to the Jiroft civilization have been discovered so far.

Historical relics discovered from the Burnt City have shown the existence of trade relations between the ancient city of Jiroft and the Burnt City and the connections between them. The discovery of the ancient Jiroft library has also surprised many researchers. This site, which has been registered on the National Heritage List, dates back to the prehistoric era and is located in Jiroft county. It was registered under number 52 as one of the national monuments of Iran in 1931.

KD

