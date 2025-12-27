Iran to hold international tourism content festival

TEHRAN - Iran will hold the International Tourism Content Festival (ITCF) in February, 2026, aiming to promote the country’s cultural and historical capacities through creative digital storytelling, organizers said.

The festival, designed by Yazd Islamic Azad University in cooperation with the Marketing and Foreign Tourism Development Office of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, will coincide with the Tehran International Tourism Exhibition. The winners will be announced on Feb. 14, 2026.

According to organizers, the event seeks to encourage artists, content creators, filmmakers and tourism enthusiasts to produce and share creative works that present Iran’s cultural, historical and natural diversity to international audiences.

Submitted works must be bilingual video content tailored for international viewers and developed under the theme of “Iran, the land of authentic experiences.”

The announced content themes include history, culture, reasons to travel to Iran, Iranian cuisine, nature, customs and traditions, and religious and spiritual tourism.

Organizers said the content must not include commercial advertising or brand promotion. Ownership of submitted works will remain with the producers, while the festival secretariat will hold usage rights with proper attribution.

Awards will be given to the top three entries in each of three-time categories, under one minute, one to three minutes, and three to 10 minutes, for a total of nine winners. An additional award will be presented based on public choice.

Entries that receive public attention after publication will be reviewed by a professional jury of media and tourism experts to select the final winners.

The award ceremony will be held on Feb. 14, 2026, alongside the 19th Tehran International Tourism Exhibition, according to organizers.

