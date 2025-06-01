First drone attack reported in Siberia

Several drones targeted a military installation in Irkutsk Region on Sunday in what authorities say is the first such attack in Siberia. Governor Igor Kobzev confirmed the strike and said the incident occurred near the settlement of Sredny, about 150 km from Lake Baikal and 70 km from the eponymous regional capital.

One drone also reportedly hit an abandoned building in the nearby village of Novomaltinsk, according to Kobzev.

The governor said the drones were launched from a small truck, though the exact number of UAVs involved remains unclear. Unverified footage on social media suggests at least three drones took part in the raid.

Kobzev added that the launch site had been “blocked” and that there was “no threat to the lives and health of civilians.” Emergency services and law enforcement were dispatched to the scene.

While Kobzev did not attribute blame, both Russian and Ukrainian media outlets have suggested that the attack was orchestrated by Kiev.

Ukraine has ramped up drone strikes inside Russian territory in recent weeks, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Kiev of attempting to derail negotiations.

In response, Moscow has launched retaliatory strikes on Ukraine’s defense industry sites, as well as military assembly points and warehouses.

The Irkutsk attack coincided with reports of a similar drone strike in Russia’s northern Murmansk region, though details remain scarce.

(Source: RT)