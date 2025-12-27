Hundreds mourn victims of deadly bombing at Alawite mosque in Homs

Hundreds gathered in the rain and cold outside Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in the Syrian city of Homs on Saturday to mourn the eight people killed in a bombing the day before in the predominantly Alawite Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood.

According to AP, Mourners prayed outside because the site remained cordoned off, then drove in convoys to bury the victims; some marched chanting “Ya Ali.”

A neighbor, Abu Ahmad, said the mosque has long welcomed worshippers of all sects—“It’s the house of God”—and described panic as people fled after the blast.

According to Syrian authorities under Ahmad al-Sharra’s interim government, preliminary investigations indicate explosive devices were planted inside the mosque, with no suspect publicly identified.

Saraya Ansar al-Sunna, a breakaway faction of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, claimed responsibility on Telegram, saying it targeted Alawites; the group previously claimed a June suicide attack at a Greek Orthodox church near Damascus that killed 25.