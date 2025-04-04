Russian official says Moscow, Washington made '3 steps forward' in mending ties

Russia and the US made "three steps forward" on a large number of issues over the past two days, Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s special envoy for foreign investment and economic cooperation, said Thursday.

"You know, indeed, for the last two days, on behalf of (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, I have been holding meetings here in Washington with key members of the Trump administration. I would say that we have made three steps forward today and yesterday on a large number of issues," Dmitriev said at a press briefing, Anadolu Agency reported.

Among the pivotal subjects discussed was the rehabilitation of Russian-American relations, which had stagnated under the Biden administration, business cooperation and the Ukrainian settlement, he explained.

"Significant progress has already been made (on Ukraine)," Dmitriev stated, adding, "A moratorium was imposed on strikes on energy infrastructure between Russia and Ukraine, which is certainly the first step in de-escalating the Ukrainian conflict."

The official further noted that with the exception of NATO membership, Russia accepts "some form" of security guarantees for Ukraine, though he did not specify which ones.

Dmitriev also said that efforts are underway to reinstate direct flights between Russia and the US, an initiative being actively pursued by the Russian embassy and the Foreign Ministry.

“Active work is being carried out to restore direct flights,” he said, expressing optimism about the potential outcome.

Dmitriev noted the interest expressed by American businesses eager to fill gaps left by departing European firms in the Russian market.

He clarified, however, that such opportunities would only materialize if they are deemed beneficial for Russia and are contingent upon the approval of the Russian government.

“The priority remains Russian businesses and their success,” he underscored, adding that discussions also covered prospects for cooperation in the Arctic and mining of rare earth metals.

Meanwhile, a large number of players are trying to disrupt the dialogue between Moscow and Washington, including through the media, he said, emphasizing the value of direct communication in uncovering truths and resolving disputes.

“There are areas of disagreement, but we are committed to a robust dialogue that will help bridge these divides,” he asserted.

Dmitriev emphasized that the Trump administration listens attentively to Russia's concerns and demonstrates a deeper understanding of its perspective than its predecessor.

He then signaled the scheduling of subsequent meetings, hinting at further high-level engagements involving senior Russian executives and technical experts.

"The dialogue continues, and there will be many more important key meetings. This dialogue will continue, including with the participation of key Russian executives and key technical specialists," he said.

Separately, Dmitriev lauded US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs, viewing it as a precedent for the nation’s independent growth.

In an interview on Fox News, Dmitriev praised Trump's role in easing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, describing the talks with US representatives on the Ukrainian settlement as “productive,” noting that diplomats from both sides are actively working on potential resolution scenarios.

He emphasized that there is no doubt that Trump’s team has not only averted a potential World War III but has also made tangible progress toward resolving the Ukrainian issue.

According to his assessment, Trump seeks a strong Ukraine, and his administration views it as a responsibility to ensure Kyiv holds a strong position in negotiations with Russia, a stance consistently reiterated throughout the discussions.

Currently subject to US sanctions, Dmitriev has been granted a temporary entry permit to participate in the negotiations.

