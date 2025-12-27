Karim Bagheri proud to be a member of Persepolis

TEHRAN – Iran’s legendary midfielder Karim Bagheri says Persepolis are the only club he has ever truly loved in Iranian football.

Bagheri, 51, played for Persepolis in two spells, during the 1996–97 and 2002–2011 seasons. During his time with the Reds, he made nearly 200 appearances and scored 33 goals.

In an interview on the reality show Robat Salibi, Bagheri spoke about his deep affection for Persepolis. When asked whether he had ever considered playing for another club in the Iranian league, he replied:

“There was no option other than Persepolis. Persepolis were my only choice.”

Bagheri was also a key member of Iran’s national team that qualified for the 1998 FIFA World Cup. He scored Iran’s opening goal in the famous World Cup qualifying match against Australia.

“My goal was offside (laughs),” Bagheri said. “But it remains one of my best memories because that victory made the Iranian people happy.”

After retiring from playing, Bagheri has worked for several years as an assistant coach at Persepolis. However, he believes the team from his playing era was stronger than the current squad.

“I think our generation was better than the current team, and that team would be capable of beating today’s Persepolis,” he said.

Bagheri also reflected on his early retirement from professional football, which came at the age of 27.

“I was exhausted from long training camps and decided to hang up my boots, but I regret that decision. I believe I could have played for several more years,” he concluded.