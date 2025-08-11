Australia to recognize Palestinian state in September

Australia will recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, following similar moves by the UK, France and Canada, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, the BBC reported.

"A two-state solution is humanity's best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza," Albanese said on Monday.

Israel, under increasing pressure to end the war in Gaza, has said recognizing a Palestinian state "rewards terrorism".

Since Saturday, several other people have died as a result of starvation and malnutrition in Gaza, bringing the total number to nearly 220 deaths, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

The ministry also said more than 61,000 people in Gaza have been killed as a result of Israel's military campaign since October 2023.

