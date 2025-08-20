TEDPIX loses almost 19,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 18,915 points to 2.475 million on Wednesday, which is the fifth day of the Iranian calendar week.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

On July 27, the head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) said that the capital market has entered a phase of stabilizing equilibrium.

“We were able to manage the market after the imposed 12-day war, Hojatollah Seyedi noted, adding: "Now the stage of balancing the capital market has ended and we have entered the stage of stabilizing the balance."

“When the imposed war began, we were surprised at the stock market, but we didn’t say what to do now, and we finalized our plan at the same day when the first attacks occurred”, the official highlighted.

He recalled that in certain circumstances, the most important concern of stock exchanges in the world is to preserve shareholder assets, and stated: "During the days of war, shareholders were concerned about preserving their capital, and for this reason, stock trading was suspended; the next stage was liquidity because companies wanted to pay their employees.”

The SEO head further emphasized that there is no place for the market to be 100 percent green, and that a market with 50 percent green and red is balanced, adding: "In the post-war situation, publishers helped, the Central Bank intervened, and investment funds contributed greatly to the market balance. Now, the fourth stage, which is stabilization, is underway, and we will soon enter the fifth stage of the market, which is the boom stage."

MA