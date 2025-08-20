PGPL week 1: Shocking upsets and strong starts set tone

TEHRAN - The first week of the Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) unfolded with intense matches on Monday and Tuesday, delivering unexpected results and early signs of fierce competition in the 25th season.

In the headline clash, defending champions Tractor suffered a surprising home defeat against Esteghlal, a match made even tougher as Tractor played without their fans due to a stadium ban.

Ricardo Sapinto’s Esteghlal, seemingly learning from their recent Super Cup loss, expertly neutralized Tractor’s attacking threats, blending youthful energy and experience to control the midfield and score a beautifully tactical goal. This victory signals Esteghlal’s strong intent to bounce back from last season’s disappointing league form.

Tractor’s midfield creativity, however, was notably affected by the absence of Portuguese midfielder Ricardo Alves. This loss of playmaking ability raises questions about Tractor’s ability to sustain offensive threats in the coming matches.

Persepolis, the most decorated team in PGPL history, had a shaky start against newly promoted Fajr Sepasi. It was only a late, skillful strike by Ali Alipour in the dying moments that saved Persepolis from defeat, ending the game in a 1-1 draw.

Coach Vahid Hashemian fielded a squad that struggled against a motivated and organized Fajr Sepasi side, casting doubts on Persepolis’ early title challenge prospects, though it’s still too early for definitive judgments.

Sepahan, another title contenders, also dropped points, settling for a 1-1 draw away at Malavan after a lackluster performance. Following their recent playoff loss to Al Duhail in the AFC Champions League Elite preliminary stage, Sepahan’s inconsistent form have drawn criticism from coach Moharram Navidkia toward his players.

One of the week’s biggest surprises was Foolad’s defeat to Chadormalou, signaling that Yahya Golmohammadi’s side still face hurdles before challenging for the title. The highest-scoring match of the week saw Mehdi Rahmati’s Kheybar stage an incredible comeback against Mes Rafsanjan, overturning a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2.

Firsts of the season

Majid Eydi of Gol Gohar scored the league’s first goal with a stunning long-range shot against Aluminum in the 14th minute. Meanwhile, Saman Nariman Jahan from Mes Rafsanjan received the first yellow card, and Abolfazl Soleimani of Foolad was the league’s first player to be sent off.

Overall, PGPL’s opening week has set an unpredictable and exciting tone, promising a thrilling season ahead.