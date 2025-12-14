Iran swimmer Gholami dreams of competing in Olympics

TEHRAN – Young Iranian swimming sensation Mohammadmahdi Gholami has revealed his ambition to compete at the Olympic Games.

Gholami made history at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, winning two gold medals in the 100m and 200m butterfly events.

Two weeks later, he continued his impressive run at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, where he claimed two bronze medals, further underlining his bright future in the sport.

“Winning two gold medals at the Asian Youth Games and two bronze medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games in the 200m butterfly and the 4×200m relay made me extremely happy, because I was able to raise my country’s flag,” Gholami said in an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times.

“By winning these medals, I was able to repay the kindness of everyone who supported me, especially my coaches, who saw the results of their hard work. From now on, I will fully focus on upcoming competitions so that I can continue to bring honor to Iran,” he added.

Will Gholami compete at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya?

“As you know, the Asian Games do not have qualification standards, and swimmers are selected through their national trials. However, the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar do have qualification standards, although the details have not yet been announced, so we must wait,” he explained.

“I hope to become one of Iran’s swimming representatives at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. I will do everything I can to make this dream come true,” Gholami concluded.