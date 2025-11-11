Iranian swimmer Gholami wins bronze: 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Mohammadmahdi Gholami of Iran claimed a bronze medal at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity games (ISG) on Monday.

Gholami came third at the men’s 200m butterfly, clocking 2:01.35

Turkey’s Polat Uzer Turnali claimed the gold medal with 1:58.14 and silver medal went to Ramil Valizada of Azerbaijan with 2:01.16.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.